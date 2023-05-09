Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647,910 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 49.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

