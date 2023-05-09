Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647,910 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 97,447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Clarivate by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

