CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CONMED by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,744 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CONMED Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $129.65.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.62%.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.