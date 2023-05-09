Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

