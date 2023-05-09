Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $14.04 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

