CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.49.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,410. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.