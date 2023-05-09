Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $311.97. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.77.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $12,461,061 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

