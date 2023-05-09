DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DICE Therapeutics were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DICE opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $499,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,685 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 70,113 shares worth $2,372,496. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DICE. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

