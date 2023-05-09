Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

