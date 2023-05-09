Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,312 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.82.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

