Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,298 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

