Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

