Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,620 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

