Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,718 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,191,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,919,000 after buying an additional 1,874,106 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,435,000 after buying an additional 341,045 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

