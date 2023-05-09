Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,318 Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYLD. UBS Group AG increased its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $639,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $943,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DYLD opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

