Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NYSE:WK opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

