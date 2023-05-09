Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $680,000.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $93.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

