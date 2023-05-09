Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20,308.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 45,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.85.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,400. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $229.20 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

