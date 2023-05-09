Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,626 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

