Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.