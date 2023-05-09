Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $2,027,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,379 shares of company stock worth $51,658,957. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Shares of UTHR opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $174.36 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

