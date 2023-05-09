Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

