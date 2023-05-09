Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Trading Down 0.3 %

NI opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

