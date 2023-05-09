Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 591,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,744 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,764 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 846,196 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 770,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 251,215 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

