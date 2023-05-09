Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,072,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,907.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 150,978 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

