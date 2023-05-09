Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

