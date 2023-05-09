Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.82 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average of $187.00. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.