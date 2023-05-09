Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $64,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.