Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.59 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 519,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

