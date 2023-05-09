Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.66 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

