Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $2,038,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,379 shares of company stock worth $51,658,957 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

UTHR stock opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $174.36 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day moving average of $249.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

