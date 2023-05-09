Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.48 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,968 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

