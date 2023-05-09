Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.58 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

