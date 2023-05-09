Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,589 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after buying an additional 1,526,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 1,126,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 855,765 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

