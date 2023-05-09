Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

