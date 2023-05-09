Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

IBKR stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

