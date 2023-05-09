Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,256 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Shares of NTAP opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

