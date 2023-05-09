Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,548 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.70.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.55. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

