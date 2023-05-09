Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,138 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

