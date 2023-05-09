Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $318.49 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $328.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

