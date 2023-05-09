Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,589 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,455 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.3333 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

