Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $333.73 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $345.75. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,421,052 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.