Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

