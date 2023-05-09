Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,613,000 after purchasing an additional 305,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,901 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

