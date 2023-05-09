Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $237,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,365 shares in the company, valued at $51,249,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,288 shares of company stock worth $4,178,137. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.