Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,589,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Insider Activity

Paylocity Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.85. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

