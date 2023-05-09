Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $259.54 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

