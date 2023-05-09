Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,368 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.