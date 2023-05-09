Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,030 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

