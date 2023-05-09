Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 947 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $402.67 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

